Van Wilford Hastings, 75 of Winchester, passed away on June 29, 2020, in the comfort of his home, surrounded by family, following a period of declining health.
He was born on Jan. 30, 1945, in Keene, the son of the late Eleanor (Wilder) and Herman Hastings. He grew up in Westmoreland and attended area schools.
Early on, Van had been employed by Pane Construction. He spent many years at Troy Mills, from which he retired.
In 2005, Van married Jean Kent.
Van was an extremely hard working, but gentle man. He was the type who would give you the shirt off his back. He could be counted on for lending a helping hand — even if he had just met you. Van enjoyed camping with his family. He was an expert at making good deals swapping and trading vehicles. He will be very much missed.
Van leaves behind his wife, Jean Hastings of Winchester; a son, Herman Hastings of Swanzey; a grandson, Mathew Van Hastings and his wife, Nicole, and their son Tucker Herbert Hastings of Marlow; two sisters, Jessie Hallowell of Swanzey and Dottie Bohannan of Northfield, Mass.; as well as several nieces and nephews.
He was predeceased by his daughter Eleanor Hastings and siblings Herman Hastings, Ella Miller and Alton Hastings Sr.
A celebration of his life will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Van W. Hastings’ name to a charity of one’s choice.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene is assisting with arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Van, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
