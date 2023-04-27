Vale Patrick Myles, 92, passed away peacefully at his home on Wednesday, March 15, 2023, in Keene.
He was born in Reno, Nev., to George Augustine and Ruth (Trolsen) Myles on May 25, 1930. Vale grew up in Austin, Nev., where he worked at his dad’s general store, on road construction jobs, and haying on central Nevada ranches.
While he was going to school at Austin High School, he played basketball and was student body president. He won a Harold’s Club scholarship and studied electrical engineering at the University of Nevada — Reno, where he was awarded the title of Horseshoe Champion, a big deal at that time. He was also President of the Theta Chi Fraternity.
After Vale spent two years in the U.S. Army in Germany, he went to work for General Electric, which paid for him to go to law school at George Washington University in Washington, D.C. He then worked for many years as a patent attorney for General Electric in various cities, including New York City, Schenectady, N.Y., Pittsfield, Mass., and later for Brookhaven National Laboratory on Long Island, N.Y.
He enjoyed traveling and hiking throughout New England with his longtime companion, Beverly Ross. His family remembers him as extremely generous with others, but spending very little on himself.
Vale was preceded in death by his parents; his brothers, Ed Myles and George Myles; his sister, Beverly Myles; and his companion, Beverly Ross.
He is survived by his brother, Ken Myles, of Brattleboro; his sisters-in-law: Cathy Myles (Ed’s widow) of Chico, Calif.; and Florence Myles (George’s widow) of Prescott, Ariz.; his cousin, John Malloy, of Pahrump, Nev.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Vale requested no services be held. Instead of flowers, please give to a charity of your choice in his name, or to one of Vale’s favorite charities related to heart and lung research.