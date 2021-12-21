Ursula G. Scribner, RN, OCN, of Rindge, passed away on Dec. 12, 2021, at Monadnock Community Hospital in Peterborough after a valiant battle with COVID.
She was born to parents John P. Flannery and Genevieve (Stojda) Flannery in Cambridge, Mass., on Aug. 31, 1944. She was raised in Lynn, Mass., and attended Lynn schools. In her junior year, she moved to Saugus, Mass., and graduated from Saugus High School in 1962. She went on to the Melrose-Wakefield School of Nursing and graduated in 1965 as a Registered Nurse. She had worked for Union Hospital and the City of Lynn Convalescent Home before moving to New Hampshire in 1978 to raise her family. Ursula then worked at Monadnock Community Hospital in several departments until the Oncology Clinic opened and she found her calling.
She loved the spirit and courage of cancer patients. She also loved spending time with her grandchildren, Old Orchard Beach, Maine, and listening to Neil Diamond, in that order. Ursula and her husband, Bob, loved traveling to several Caribbean Islands and enjoying the warmth. She enjoyed life and her patients. She will be sorely missed.
Ursula was married to her longtime beau, Robert C. Scribner, of Lynn, Mass., for 56 years. They had three children: Robert Jr. (Melissa) of Preston, Conn., and Punta Gorda, Fla.; Jo-Ann (Patrick Napolitano) of Acton, Mass.; and Thomas of Rindge. She had three grandchildren: Robert III of Norwood, Mass.; Moira Scribner of Tampa, Fla.; and Paige Napolitano of Acton, Mass.; her sister, Jean Thorner (Bill), of Londonderry; and her brother in-law, Roy E. Smolenski (Janice), of Kauai, Hawaii.
There will be no services or calling hours per her request. To share memories and condolences with Ursula’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.