Tyler Michael Esche, age 77, of St. Augustine, Fla., passed away on July 5, 2022.
He was predeceased by his parents, Rita and Alban Esche; a brother, Gregg Esche; and a sister, Jane Ingenito.
He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Marcia Freas Esche; his children: Darci Esche Stevens and her husband, J. Michael Stevens; and a son, Jeffrey Esche, and his wife, Julie Morgan Esche; and his cherished grandchildren: Gabrielle Esche Stevens, Allison Morgan Esche and Kurt Tyler Esche. He is also survived by his brother, John Esche, and his wife, Deborah Esche; and several nieces and nephews.
Ty loved animals, including his current resident cats, Zoey and Sam.
He graduated from Lock Haven College in Pennsylvania and then served in the U.S. Army. After that, he worked for and eventually became President of Continental Cable Company, based in Connecticut, and then New Hampshire.
He was an avid golfer, and was a member of the Keene Country Club for more than 30 years, also serving on their Board of Directors. After retiring, Ty enjoyed playing in the New Hampshire State Seniors Golf Association and boating on the Connecticut River.
He moved to Florida in 2017, where he played golf with the St. Johns Country Men’s League.
A celebration of his life will take place in early October 2022 at Keene Country Club. Donations in his memory may be made to an animal rescue or humane society of your choice.