Tricia A. (Sheldon) Webber, 52, of Keene, and formerly of Troy and Alaska, passed away unexpectedly on Saturday, April 8, 2023, in Keene.
Tricia was born a daughter to Barbara (Blanchard) Rettberg on Nov. 15, 1970, in Keene. She was educated locally at Keene High School with the class of 1988.
On Aug. 12, 2000, Tricia exchanged vows with David W. Webber. They were married for 19 years.
She had worked at Peoples Linen in Keene for 10 years in Laundry Services before retiring in 2018. Prior, she had worked at Findings Co. in Keene as a polisher of jewelry for two years and as a CNA at various nursing homes for 10 years.
Tricia was a free spirit who loved the beach. She loved animals, art, painting, reading, ice skating, music and dancing. Tricia also had an affinity for dream catchers and astrology.
Ms. Webber is survived by her five children: Kayla M. Mota and her husband, Carlos, of Chicopee, Mass.; Jami-Leigh Webber of Troy; Korie A. Webber and her fiancée, Derek Robbins, of Troy; Kiera L. Webber of Syracuse, N.Y.; and Kristopher D. Webber of Keene. She is also survived by her mother, Barbara Rettberg, of Keene; her Uncle David and Aunt Teal Pitman of Winchester; her sister, Melissa Carey-Derby, of Keene; as well as her eight grandchildren: Nathaniel, Bernard, Wyatt, Mayalecia, Allilyanna, Averill, Julien and Timothy; along with cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
A Celebration of Life for Tricia Webber will be held on Sunday, April 30, 2023, from noon to 4 p.m. at 160 Main St., Marlborough. Casual attire is acceptable. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in Tricia’s name to Hundred Nights Shelter in Keene (https://hundrednightsinc.org).
A gathering will be held at a later date to celebrate Tricia’s life.
