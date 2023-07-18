Trevor Klaus Rau, 31, of Keene, passed away on July 10, 2023, following a period of declining health.
He was born on Sept. 12, 1991, in Keene.
He leaves behind his mother, Kris Benoit, and her husband, Lou Benoit; his father, Klaus Rau; his two children, Alessa and William Rau; as well as a large extended family.
There will be no formal services.
In lieu of sending flowers, please take a moment for gratitude, tell the people in your life that you love them, or perform a random act of kindness with Trevor in mind.
To offer condolences to the family or share a special memory please visit www.fletcherfuneralhome.com
Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death.
Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Would you like The Keene Sentinel's weekend e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our weekend e-edition on Saturday at 6 a.m. via email.
Would you like to have The Keene Sentinel's weekday e-edition delivered to your inbox? Subscribers can sign up to receive our Monday through Friday e-edition at 11:30 a.m. via email.
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the email address listed on your account.
No promotional rates found.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction.
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your gift purchase was successful!
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.