Travis Shattuck

Travis (Allen) Shattuck died peacefully at her home on April 14, 2022, after a brief illness.
The daughter of William and Beryl Allen, Travis was born on Oct. 10, 1941. Travis grew up in Rindge (“Little Michigan”). The oldest of five children, she had many fond childhood memories of growing up on the lake with her siblings, Grammie Fitzie and close friends. A 1959 graduate of Conant High School, she attended the University of New Hampshire for one year and then transferred to Keene State College to complete her bachelor of science in education in 1963. The reason for the transfer was her marriage to Daniel C. Shattuck Jr. on July 16, 1960. Travis and Dan resided in Jaffrey while she completed her studies.
In 1963, they joined the Peace Corps and served in Santiago, Chile, for two years working with local small farmers on agricultural practices. While in Chile, their first child, Rebecca, was born. After their Peace Corps service, Dan and Travis returned to Jaffrey, where they made their home on Shattuck Farm where Travis resided until her death.
Travis taught Spanish and then English at Conant High School for many years. She also worked for The Monadnock Ledger for several years as an editor and typesetter. In the late 1980s she decided to change her career and worked for Rural Housing Improvement until her retirement in 2011. That career change allowed her to utilize her fluency in Spanish assisting individuals with housing needs in Massachusetts.
Retirement didn’t slow Travis down, it just facilitated more time in her flower and vegetable gardens as well as allowing her to support her community. An avid reader, Travis was a supporter of the Jaffrey Public Library. Additionally, she was dedicated to The First Church in Jaffrey, The Jaffrey Historical Society, Shelter from the Storm, delivered Meals on Wheels, and for many years sang in the Monadnock Chorus. Travis enjoyed travelling. Her time with Monadnock Chorus gave her the opportunity to travel abroad. Travis also shared many travel adventures with her sisters, Betty and Ann, and her friend, Carol.
Travis is survived by her husband of almost 62 years, Daniel Shattuck, of Jaffrey; her daughters, Becky Ford (Evan) of Berwick, Maine, Jessica Shipman (Russell) of Palm City, Fla., and Susan Swass (Todd) of Durham; her son, Adam Shattuck, of Hooksett; nine grandchildren; her sisters, Betty Drew (Shorty) of Phoenix, Ariz., and Joanne Sawyer (Carl) Stamford, Texas; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Travis was predeceased by her parents, and by her brothers, Jock and Jonathan Allen.
In lieu of flowers please consider donations to: The Jaffrey Public Library, 38 Main St., Jaffrey NH 03452; or Shelter from the Storm, P.O. Box 257, Jaffrey NH 03452; or Meals on Wheels, c/o HCS Services, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 21, 2022, at 2 p.m. at the First Church Jaffrey, 14 Laban Ainsworth Way, Jaffrey.
To share memories and condolences with her family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
