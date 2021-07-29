A celebration of life for Tony A. Bashaw will be held on Saturday, Aug. 7, 2021, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the Saco Valley Fire Station, located at 155 North Fryeburg Road, Fryeburg, Maine.
