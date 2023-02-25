Tom Cook, 60, of Keene, passed away in the loving presence of his family on Feb. 17, 2023, following a period of declining health.
On Sept. 23, 1962, in Indianapolis, Ind., Tom was welcomed into the world by his parents, the late Arthur and Patricia (Parker) Cook. He attended area schools and graduated from Warren Central High School.
Following high school, Tom went on to study at Purdue University where he received a bachelor of arts in English and Film Studies in 1985, and later the University of Southern California, earning a Master of Fine Arts in film production in 1992.
Between his college studies, Tom married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Kelly Todd.
In 1994, Tom and his growing family moved to Keene after accepting a position as Professor of Film Studies at Keene State College. He had a true passion for film and education which was demonstrated by his initiation of the annual Keene State College Film Festival and involvement as the Chair of several committees, including Promotions and Technology.
In addition to his full-time career, Tom had produced independent videos on safety training for local businesses. For several years, he served as the President on the Board of Directors for Cheshire TV. On Fridays, you could listen to his film reviews on the local radio station, WKBK.
Family was the center of Tom’s life. He treasured being actively involved in his sons’ lives, coaching baseball with Cal Ripken and Babe Ruth teams all the way from T-ball to the senior leagues. Tom enjoyed trips with his family and enjoyed the outdoors. It didn’t matter where he was, if there was water, Tom would undoubtedly be scuba diving. He was a lifelong fan of the Chicago Cubs and was fortunate to see them play in the 2016 World Series.
Tom will be dearly missed by his wife of more than 37 years, Kelly Cook, of Keene; his sons who he was so proud of: Ben Cook and his wife, Shelby Redfield, of Boston; and Walter Cook of Keene; his brother, Kevin Cook, and his wife, Pamela Marin, of Northampton, Mass.; his sister-in-law, Leslee Newport, and her husband, Howard, of Noblesville, Ind.; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and many close friends and colleagues.
A celebration of Tom’s life will be planned for a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are suggested to be made to the Keene State College Department of Film Studies, to be used for the purchase of film equipment, 229 Main St., Keene NH 03431.
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the Cook family or to share a memory of photo of Tom, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.