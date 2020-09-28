The skilled hands and creative mind of Tod W. Rossiter, 65, of Swanzey, stood still with his unexpected passing at his home in Swanzey on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
