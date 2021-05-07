A celebration of the life of Tod W. Rossiter, 65, of Swanzey, who passed away on Sept. 24, 2020, will be held on Sunday, May 16, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Elks Camp, 264 East Surry Road, Keene. The service will start at 1 p.m., followed by a reception for family and friends. The Foley Funeral Home (www.foleyfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family with the services.
