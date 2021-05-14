A celebration of the life of Tod W. Rossiter 65, of Swanzey, who passed away on Sept. 24, 2020, will be held on Sunday, May 16, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m. at the Elks Camp, 264 East Surry Road, Keene. The service will start at 1 p.m. followed by a reception for family and friends. The Foley Funeral Home (www.foleyfuneralhome.com) is assisting the family with the services.
Latest e-Edition
Most Popular
Articles
- More-contagious virus variant is widespread in Keene, sewage testing shows
- Rusty Ball, fixture of local racing scene, honored with last lap
- Police: Keene woman assaulted guard at Cheshire County jail
- Former Koffee Kup employees say paychecks issued, then rescinded
- Easement will preserve 19th-century home on Keene's Court Street
- After friend's stroke, sisters from Keene write book to raise awareness
- A moment in local history: Ninety-Third Street, by Alan F. Rumrill
- Panel recommends revising Keene's mask mandate, ending it July 1
- Keene State reports spike in COVID-19 cases
- Matthew Robert John Riley
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.