Tina T. Putnam

Tina T. (Carey) Putnam, 60, of Winchester, peacefully passed away surrounded by the love of her family after a brief period of declining health on Tuesday, June 13, 2023, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
She was born to the late Sandra L. Carey and Arnold “Skip” Carey on Aug. 23, 1962, in Keene. Tina received her education locally at Thayer High School in Winchester. Tina dedicated 36 years to her career as a data analyst at ICU Medical/Smiths Medical in Keene.
In her leisure time, Tina cherished moments spent with her family. She delighted in family barbeques and took pleasure in playing softball, horseshoes and cards.
She is survived by her children: Travis T. Scappace and his wife, Lisa, of Keene; and Cassie L. Putnam of Winchester. Tina is also remembered by her siblings: Lorie A. Hutchins of Winchester; James L. Carey of Winchester; Robin L. Austin and her husband, Francis, of Wilmington, N.C., and Winchester; and David M. Carey and his wife, Peggy, of Bolivia, N.C.; her grandchildren, Arianna L. Robert and Alisha L. Putnam, of Winchester; as well as cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who mourn her loss.
She was predeceased by her sister, Angie M. Carey, in 2014.
All services are entrusted to the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431. For more information, please visit www.cheshirefamilyfh.com.
