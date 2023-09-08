Tina M. O’Neil, 66, of Jaffrey, died peacefully at her home surrounded by her loved ones on Tuesday, Aug. 29, 2023, after a period of failing health.
Tina was a native of the Monadnock Region, born in Peterborough on March 23, 1957, the beloved daughter of the late John and Olive (Bernier) Quinn. Attending school in Jaffrey, Tina graduated from Conant High School in 1975 and then went on to earn degrees in business management and animal science.
Her love of people brought her professional career to Marquette Credit Union in Winchendon, Mass., where she spent many years until health concerns prevented her from doing so any longer. Later in life she returned to the workforce part-time at McDonald’s in Jaffrey, where she enjoyed greeting all her morning regulars.
Family and children were at the core of Tina’s life and she devoted much of her life to caring for her children, grandchildren and for many other children of the community, as well.
Service was one of the many contributions she made to this world and she enjoyed volunteering in Scouting alongside her devoted husband, Michael. Her love of Scouting can be seen in her serving on the District Committee for the Special Needs Scout Troop 349 and as a Cubmaster for Pack 308 in Rindge.
Tina’s faith also guided her service and she was an active member of the United Church of Jaffrey, where she served as a Deacon, as well as helping in Triple D. Tina could always be found anywhere else she saw a need within the church.
Tina M. O’Neil, treasured daughter, sister, mother, grandmother, friend and co-worker of Jaffrey leaves behind a legacy of faith, service and family. The impact she has made on the lives of the people she met is immeasurable. Please hold her in your thoughts and reflect upon how she touched your life.
She is survived by her beloved husband of 47 years, Michael D. O’Neil; her son, Patrick O’Neil Sr., and his wife, Crystle; her daughter, Nikki O’Neil; and by her grandchildren: Sabastian, Julian, Sophia, Patrick Jr., Khloe and Norrey, all of Jaffrey. She also leaves behind her sisters, Robin Vose and Janet Gongaju; her aunt, Nancy Bernier; her cousins, Meredith, Boudreau and Marissa Tarrats; and her in-laws, Peggy and Dennis Lambert, Karen Arceci, Timothy and Donna O’Neil and John and Melda O’Neil; as well as her large extended family and so many close friends.
At Tina’s request, there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will take place on Saturday, Sept. 9, 2023, at 10 a.m. in Conant Cemetery on Stratton Road in Jaffrey. A memorial service officiated by Rev. Mark Koyama will follow at 11 a.m. at the United Church of Jaffrey, 54 Main St., Jaffrey. All are invited to celebrate Tina’s life with her family immediately following the service in the Mildred Cutter Parish Hall.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making memorial donations in Tina’s name to the United Church of Jaffrey, 54 Main St., Jaffrey NH 03452.
To share memories, photos and condolences with Tina’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.