Tina M. Cook, 65, of Myrtle Beach, S.C., and formerly of Jaffrey, passed away on Oct. 12, 2021. She passed peacefully after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
