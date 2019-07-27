Tina Deverill
Tina (Turek) Deverill, a resident of Keene for the past 20 years, passed away Wednesday, July 24, 2019, from pancreatic cancer.
Born in Greenwich, Conn., on March 30, 1946, she was the youngest daughter of Joseph J. Turek and Agnes K. Turek. She graduated in 1964 from Greenwich High School and went to work at CBS Laboratories as an executive secretary to the vice president. In 1969 she met her husband, Robert A. Deverill, who had taken a summer job before returning to college.
They were married on Sept. 12, 1970, and moved to Darien, Conn. During that time they raised two children, Robin and Reed. In 1999 the family relocated to Keene.
She is survived by her husband, Robert; a daughter, Robin Croteau, and her husband, Scott, and granddaughters Taryn and Nell; a daughter, Reed Graves, and her husband, Jon, and grandsons Carter and Drew; her sister, Wendy Turek, her brother-in-law, Bill Deverill, and his wife, Lynn; a sister-in-law, Ellen Deverill; and many nieces and nephews.
She was predeceased by her parents, Joseph and Agnes Turek; a brother, Joseph Turek Jr.; and a brother-in-law, Richard Deverill.
Tina was a good friend to all who knew her, an avid reader, a homemaker extraordinaire and an animal lover.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that donations be made in her name to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey, N.H. 03446.
Calling hours are Thursday, Aug. 1, from 5 to 8 p.m. at Edward Lawrence Funeral Home in Darien, Conn. Her funeral is Friday, Aug. 2, at 10 a.m. at St. John’s Catholic Church in Darien, Conn. A celebration of life will take place in Keene at a later time and will be announced as that date draws closer.
The Edward Lawrence Funeral Home of Darien, Conn., and the Foley Funeral Home of Keene are assisting the family with arrangements. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
