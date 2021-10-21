Timothy Tucker Furlong, 70, of Jaffrey died peacefully on Oct. 15, 2021, in his home after a battle with cancer.
He was born in Keene, son of Albert and Patricia Furlong. He attended school in Keene and graduated Keene High School in 1969. There he would meet his future wife, Shaun M. Folsom, and they would marry on May 26, 1971. Tim joined the U.S. Navy, and while stationed in Rota, Spain, they would welcome their first son, Kurt A. Furlong, in 1972. After his tour was over, they returned to Keene and would add another son, Ross D. Furlong, to their family in 1976.
Tim made his home in Marlborough for 33 years. He worked at Kingsbury in Keene for many years, becoming Supervisor of Electrical Assembly, before the company slowed down and had layoffs. He then found himself at Osram Sylvania in Hillsboro as a Senior Electrical Technician until his retirement in 2017.
Along the way, with their kids on their own, Tim and Shaun would downsize and move to their dream retirement home in Jaffrey. Shaun passed away in 2016, and Tim would find comfort in their Australian Shepard, Emma, until she passed earlier this year.
Tim had a love for cars. He would often be found out on a nice day meticulously cleaning his vehicles. He very much enjoyed exploring the back roads of New Hampshire. He loved football and especially his beloved Patriots. Tim also loved mountain biking and hiking with his dog, Emma. Above all, Tim will be remembered for his witty sense of humor and a magnetic personality that endeared so many to him throughout his life.
He is survived by his two sons: Kurt A. Furlong of Hillsboro; and Ross D. Furlong of Jaffrey; his brothers, Russell Furlong and his wife, Janis, of Barrington, R.I.; and Matthew Furlong and his wife, Liz, of New Boston; and his sister, Kristin Brooks, and her husband, Keith, of Salem, S.C.; his sisters-in-law: Gail Besaw and her husband, Thomas, of Port Orange, Fla.; and Sherry Bonnell and her husband, Kenneth, of Ormond Beach, Fla.; his brother-in-law, Barry Folsom, and his partner, Kevin Wiese, of San Jose, Calif.; and several nieces and nephews.
A memorial service for immediate family will be held on a later date. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the N.H. Humane Society.
