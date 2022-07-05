Timothy Robert Motuzas, 28, died following a brief illness at his home in Troy on June 23, 2022. Tim was born on Aug. 5, 1993, the beloved son of Michele Christian and Robert Motuzas. He was predeceased by his brother Marc Motuzas, also age 28, in January 2020. Timothy was most recently employed by Form-Up Foundations in Rindge and previously S&S Concrete in New Ipswich.
Tim enjoyed everything about the outdoors. He loved to go on hiking adventures with friends on Mount Monadnock. He often told the story of how he and some friends were hiking on Monadnock when a thunderstorm blew in and he was struck by lightning. There was never a dull moment when Tim was around! Tim loved the ocean and was looking forward to a long weekend trip to Hampton Beach this summer. He also enjoyed riding his E-bike through the trails of Troy and beyond.
Tim loved sports. The Pittsburgh Steelers were his favorite team. You could always tell when he was watching a game since he spent most of the time yelling at the television when a bad play or call was made.
Tim had many loyal friends and co-workers. He was a hard and dedicated worker. His sharp wit and sense of humor made him a joy to be around. He could light up any room with his laughter and his smile. He was boisterous and outspoken at times, but was a generous, gentle and loving soul.
Timothy is survived by his parents, Robert Motuzas of Rindge and Michele Christian of Troy; his sisters Mary Motuzas and Jenny Motuzas of Jaffrey and Kate Somero of Rindge; his brother Joshua Motuzas of Jaffrey; as well as several aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews and cousins.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, July 7, 2022, at the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River St., Jaffrey from 4 until 7 p.m. A mass of Christian burial will be held Friday, July 8, at 11 a.m. at St. Patrick Church, 89 Main St., Jaffrey with Auxiliary Bishop Francis Christian and the Rev. Wilfred Deschamps officiating. Burial will be at the convenience of the family.
A celebration of life will be held immediately following the funeral mass at the American Legion, John Humiston Post 11, 20 Webster St., Jaffrey.
