Timothy N. “Tim” Russell, 63, a longtime resident of Keene and formerly of Contoocook, died on Friday, May 7, 2021, in the familiar surroundings of his home while sleeping.
Timothy was born the son of the late Virginia (Shaw) and Rodney Russell on Dec. 20, 1957, in Keene. He was educated in Norwich Free Academy in Norwich, Conn., where he attended schools.
He was formerly married to Cheryl L. Erskine.
Tim enjoyed life. Time was spent traveling and sightseeing. He was a very private man.
Mr. Russell is survived by his children: Michael Russell of Lyndonville, Vt., and Mark Russell of Littleton; his siblings: Sharon Smith and her husband, Charles, of Springfield, Vt.; Rachel Bell of Attleboro, Mass.; Marlene Lower of Swanzey; and Darci Skillings of Swanzey. In addition, he is survived by cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Tim is predeceased by his siblings: Rebecca Thompson, Steven Russell, Gary Russell, Darrell Russell, Richard Russell and Douglas Clougston.
In keeping with Tim’s wishes there were no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 12, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the family lot at Mountain View Cemetery, Route 12 North, Troy. Flowers will gladly be accepted; however, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Timothy N. Russell to: Future in Sight, 25 Walker St., Concord NH 03301; if sending a check, please put “In memory of Tim Russell” in the memo; or an online donation can be made at https://futureinsight.org/donate/.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.