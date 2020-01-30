Timothy M. Kelly
Timothy M. Kelly, 67, of Spofford, loving husband to Helen Ann C. Kelly, peacefully passed away on Jan. 26, 2020, with family by his side.
He was born in Summit, N.J., on Jan. 13, 1953, the son of the late Mary Lou (Powers) and Martin B. Kelly Jr. He was a self-employed painter for more than 35 years.
Tim moved to New Hampshire in 1984 with his wife and children. He and his family members built their home in Spofford in 1986. He was an avid fan of the New England Patriots, enjoyed watching pro-golf tournaments, spending time at his seasonal home on Silver Lake in Harrisville, and keeping close watch on the New York Stock Exchange. He was most proud of his two grown children and was fondly called “Pop Pop” by his grandchildren.
In addition to his loving wife of 45 years, Tim will be dearly missed by: his son, T.J. Kelly, and his wife, Stephanie; his daughter, Kari Sullivan, and her husband, Kevin; four grandchildren: Owen and Avery Kelly, and Grady and Kylie Sullivan; four sisters: Sue Barrett and her husband, Ray; Wendy Chamberlin; Kathy Schlichting and her husband, Roy; and Krissy Roberts and her husband, John; his sister-in-law, Mamie Kelly; and his canine companion, Marty.
He was predeceased by his brother, Martin B. Kelly III.
Tim’s wit, sarcasm, and humor will be missed.
Family and friends are invited to call at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene on Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020, from 4 to 6 p.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions are requested to be made in Timothy M. Kelly’s name to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, Swanzey NH 03446 (www.MonadnockHumaneSociety.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Tim, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
