Timothy James Pappajohn
Timothy James Pappajohn, 41, of Candia, died peacefully in his home surrounded by his beloved pets on Thursday, June 18, 2020.
He was born Nov. 25, 1978, in Dover to Nickolas J. Pappajohn and Joanne (Giguere) Pappajohn.
Tim moved to Keene at the age of 5, where he formed lifelong friendships. He attended Keene schools and graduated from Keene High School. He loved football, starting with Pop Warner through his freshman year at Plymouth State University before transferring and graduating from SMTC. He worked for several years in the insurance industry, and for five years owned an agency in Weare.
Tim was self-employed, trading in crypto currency. He was a loving soul who enjoyed helping people. His smile and laughter were as big as his heart. He especially loved family gatherings. He was an outdoor enthusiast, and he was also very artistic, taking beautiful nature photographs. He was a gun enthusiast and created his gun art merging his two passions. He was a rock hound, going on many digs for gems with his rock groups. He was a car enthusiast who was incredibly involved with his car club, 60H!3.
He is survived by his parents, Nick and Joanne; his beloved brother and best friend, Chris, and his dear sister-in-law, Hillary Pappajohn; many aunts and uncle, cousins and godchildren, all of whom he loved dearly. He will be deeply missed!
In lieu of flowers, please consider donating in Tim’s honor to the New Hampshire SPCA, 104 Portsmouth Ave., Stratham NH 03885 (spca.org).
There will be a private visitation on Thursday, June 25, 2020, at Bernier Funeral Home, 49 South St., Somersworth. A graveside service will take place Friday, June 26, 2020, at 1 p.m. at the Somersworth Greek Orthodox Cemetery, 45 Tates Brook Road, Somersworth. All guests who attend either the private visitation or graveside service are expected to wear masks at all times due to COVID-19 and will be asked to maintain social distancing per CDC guidelines. Care for the Pappajohn family has been entrusted to the Bernier Funeral Home. To leave online condolences, please visit www.bernierfuneralhome.net.
