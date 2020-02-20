Timothy J. Schill
Timothy J. Schill, 40, of Ashuelot, died on Tuesday, Jan. 7, 2020. He passed peacefully while sleeping after a period of declining health.
Tim was born the son of Tammy (Baker) Poole and Robert P. Schill on Feb. 22, 1979, in Keene. He was educated locally and graduated from Thayer High School, class of 1997.
Tim worked as a CNC machinist for Maxcess International in Keene for the past five years. He enjoyed his chosen vocation and cared deeply for his Maxcess/Tidland family. He worked for as long as he could until his illness made working too difficult.
Tim was of a cheerful sort. He was kind and caring with an encouraging word for everyone he encountered. Tim enjoyed spending his time with family and friends. He always hoped to have a family of his own and proudly took on caring for his girlfriend’s three children, Adrian, Briana and Rebecca, “his little Becca,” who knew him as “Papa Goose.” Also, Tim enjoyed playing video games, fantasy football and rooting for his New England sport teams. He liked to relax with music, campfires and fishing.
Tim is survived by his mother, Tammy J. Poole, of Ashuelot; his brother, Robert Baker-Schill and his partner, Melanie Maillett, of Winchester; and his brother, Daniel J. Poole, of Winchester. Also, he leaves “Gram,” his grandmother, Marilyn Baker, of Winchester; and uncle and aunt, Bruce and Madonna Baker, of Winchester; along with his longtime girlfriend, who he affectionately called “Mama Goose,” Melissa Rondeau, and her children. In addition, he leaves his father, Robert P. Schill; and stepfather, David Poole; as well as numerous friends who he also considered family.
In keeping with Tim’s wishes, there will be no calling hours. A private gathering of friends and family to celebrate the life of Timothy will be held at the family’s earliest convenience. Donations can be made in memory of Timothy J. Schill to your preferred children’s charity.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
