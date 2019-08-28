Timothy J. Hooper
Timothy John “Tim” Hooper was born in Keene, Oct. 5, 1954, to Mildred (Kellogg) and William D. Hooper. Tim passed away on Aug. 18, 2019, in Ida Grove, Iowa.
He is predeceased by his mother; brother, Dana W. Hooper; and ex-wife, Sherry Cooley. Tim is survived by his wife, Shari (Burg); son, Brian his wife, Kristen, and their son, Brady William Hooper; sisters, Margot Parker and Diane and her husband, Storer Ware; four nephews; two grandnieces; and one grandnephew.
An informal gathering to celebrate Tim’s life will be held at his Dad’s home, 1156 Roxbury Road in Keene, from 2 to 4 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 1. A private burial to follow at a later date.
