Timothy J. Bardis

Timothy J. “Tim” Bardis, 64, a resident of Swanzey and formerly of Keene, passed away peacefully on Saturday, Sept. 17, 2022, at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene.
He was born the son of the late Betty Jane (Willard) and James G. Bardis on Dec. 11, 1957, in Keene. Tim was educated locally at Keene High School with the class of 1976.
On Aug. 31, 2002, Timothy exchanged vows with the love of his life, Lisa A. Shields. They had a beautiful service at the Greek Orthodox Church in Keene and have been happily married for the past 20 years.
Tim enjoyed working for Timken Company in Keene as their lead person for the past 43 years until he retired in 2021.
Timothy loved to work on his home, especially when it came to doing yard work projects. He also enjoyed playing card games with family and friends.
Mr. Bardis is survived by his wife, Lisa Bardis, of Swanzey; her two sons: Daniel L. French Jr. and his wife, Janice, of Keene; and Brian A. French of Swanzey; along with his two siblings: Mary Holbrook and her husband, John, of Keene; and Linda Nowill of Spofford; and his three grandchildren, Lucas French, Mason French and Lauren French. He is also survived by many cousins, a nephew, several nieces, extended family and friends.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. A private graveside service will be held in the family lot at Monadnock View Cemetery in Keene.
Although flowers will be gladly accepted, the family has requested that all donations be made out to the American Cancer Society (https://donate3.cancer.org).
