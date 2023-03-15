Timothy J. Ballou Sr., 79, a longtime resident of Keene, died on March 10, 2023, with his son at his side at the Woodlawn Nursing Home in Newport.
His parents, Harold F. and Ethland (Chase) Ballou, welcomed their son into the world on Sept. 12, 1943, in Keene. He grew up in Gilsum and was a 1961 graduate of Keene High School.
Timothy proudly served his country during the Vietnam War in the U.S. Army from April 27, 1964, until his honorable discharge, earning the rank of Sergeant, on April 26, 1967, and was stationed in Thailand. He was a member of the American Legion Gilsum Post 85.
Following his military services, he attended the New Hampshire Community Technical College in Berlin, graduating with high honors. Timothy worked with the IBM Corporation for eight years. He then established his own business, Type Master Services, which he successful operated for many years.
In his early years, he was involved in the Keene youth hockey and baseball leagues and was instrumental in organizing many of their state tournaments. He and his wife, Janis, enjoyed watching their son, Tim Jr., playing in his sporting events, traveling to many games and tournaments over the years. He and Janis loved taking trips to the beach, and he enjoyed 4-wheeling, fishing, playing tennis and taking in the great outdoors.
He was a caring and giving person and will be remembered for his kind soul and huge heart.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his son, Timothy J. Ballou Jr., and his wife, Jennifer, of Durango, Colo.; his two granddaughters, Alisen Ballou and Chelsea Ballou, both of Durango, Colo.; three brothers: David Ballou and his girlfriend, Carol King, of Clearwater, Fla.; Michael Ballou and his wife, Jane, of Gilsum; and Tom Ballou and his wife, Jayne, of Gilsum; his nieces and nephews: Kirsten Watson, Heidi Laffond, Benji Ballou, Bridget Ballou, Nancy Smith, Megan Ballou, Dudley Purbeck III, Carrie Purbeck, Andrea Condon and Jeffrey Turgeon; and many other extended family members.
His wife of 33 years, Janis D. (Purbeck) Ballou, to whom he was married on Dec. 4, 1965, predeceased him in 1998; and a nephew, Joshua Ballou, predeceased him as well. Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday evening, March 19, 2023, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. Burial in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Keene, will be held in the spring at a date and time to be announced.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Ballou’s memory to the Keene Youth Hockey Club, c/o Keene Ice, 380 Marlboro St., Keene NH 03431.
