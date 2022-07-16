Timothy B. Hill, 72, died on July 9, 2022.
He was born in Keene on Jan. 14, 1950, the son of Daniel and Lucille (Boodey) Hill, and was a lifelong resident of Ashuelot.
He had a gift for storytelling, capturing quintessential New England farm life in his tales of growing up and raising a family on Cat Den Mountain Farm. His home and camp in Nash Stream Forest were always open for family and friends, especially those going through a rough patch. There were two kinds of music at camp — Country and Western, and the game was always Pitch. He kept meticulous daily log books at home and camp, and invited camp guests to contribute entries.
Tim’s passion for the woods was ignited as a young boy working with his Uncle Harry, a land surveyor and forester. This led to him earning his forestry degree in 1972 from the University of New Hampshire, and working as a licensed forester for 50 years, 40 of them with Beaman Lumber in Winchester. He never passed a pile of logs without stopping to give them a good look. He treasured his large collection of maps, and added a special room to his house to store and view them.
He is remembered with love by his wife, Jeannette (McPhail) Hill; his children: Timothy A. Hill and his wife, Amy, of Ashuelot; Sarah (Hill) Dingman and her husband, Robert, of Winchester; Bruce Pelkey and his wife, Heather, of Winchester; Justin Pelkey and his wife, Nichole, of Ashuelot; Gretchen Duhaime and her husband, Paul Healey, of Holyoke, Mass.; and Hilary (Duhaime) Lamoureux and her husband, Josh, of Guilford, Vt.; and his grandchildren: Conor and Cormac Hill; Kaleb, Braeden and Camden Dingman; Ava and Brenna Pelkey; Owen and Olivia Pelkey; Rowan and Kai Healey; Evan Edson; and Keira and Alexandria Lamoureux. He is also survived by his siblings: David Hill and his wife, Patricia, of Cedar City, Utah; Jennie Lu Hill of Richmond; Ruth Joslin and her husband, Roger, of Warwick, Mass.; Jonathan Hill of Richmond; and Rebecca Hill and her husband, Robert Moulton, of Ashuelot.
Services will be private. The family asks that in lieu of flowers, donations be sent to The Community Kitchen (https://thecommunitykitchen.org/donate/) and Feeding Tiny Tummies (https://www.feedingtinytummies.com/donate).
Kidder Funeral Home, 1 Parker Ave., Northfield, Mass., is in charge of arrangements.