Timoleon N. Chakalos

Timoleon N. “Lindy” Chakalos, 95, a lifelong resident of Keene and a well-known restaurant entrepreneur, passed away on Monday, Nov. 28, 2022, at his home in Keene with his family by his side.
His parents, Nicholas J. and Panaula (Raptou) Chakalos, welcomed their son into the world on June 29, 1927, in Keene. He was a 1945 graduate of Keene High School.
While in high school, he was a star basketball player, receiving All-State honors and being named MVP of the N.H. State Basketball Championship even though Keene High lost that championship game. He also earned All-State Band honors and was his class treasurer.
Lindy enlisted in the U.S. Navy on May 15, 1945, serving during World War II and until his honorable discharge on Aug. 10, 1946.
Following his service to his country, he attended Bridgton Academy, the University of Rhode Island, and then transferred to the University of New Hampshire. Having strong family roots, Lindy left college to return home to take over the family restaurant for his father who was in poor health. He later finished college, receiving a bachelor’s degree from Keene Teacher’s College.
In 1960, he established Lindy’s Diner in Keene, and in 1985 he opened Timoleon’s Restaurant, two well-known and favorite eateries by many in the community. In the intervening years, Lindy managed the newly opened Ramada Inn hotel and also operated a cafeteria at Keene State College.
A caring man with a huge heart for people in the community, Lindy was a member of the Bektash Shriners and a member of the Asteria Chapter No. 40 OES Masonic Temple (now Jerusalem Lodge #104) for more than 50 years. He was also a local chairman for the American Heart Association’s fund drive. Timoleon was a longtime member of St. George Greek Orthodox Church and past president.
Family meant the world to Lindy and he cherished the many special memories created with his family, taking special pride in watching his grandchildren grow and progress through school and participate in their sporting events.
He will be greatly missed by the many patrons of his restaurants, as well as his family: his wife of 56 years, Kiriaky “Kiki” (Baimas) Chakalos, of Keene; his sons: Nicholas and his wife, Amy, of Hopkinton, Mass.; Leonidas and his wife, Renee, of Haverhill, Mass.; and George of Reading, Mass; his grandchildren: George, James, Gabrielle and Theodore; his sisters-in-law, Evangelia Kontoulis of Athens, Greece; Arietta Rigopoulos of Leominster, Mass.; and Joanna Kazogles of Leominster, Mass.; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members.
His brothers, John “Chuck” Chakalos, James Chakalos, Dino Chakalos; and his sisters, Helen Torman, Chrisula Zahos, Sophia Mortis and Effrosine Loulakis, predeceased him.
While Lindy accomplished much, he is as well known for his impact on the lives of others through his kindness, caring and trust. His was a life marked by love of and commitment to family, community and service.
A funeral service will be held on Monday, Dec. 5, 2022, at 10:30 a.m. in St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 70 West St., Keene. Burial with committal prayers and U.S. Navy honors will follow in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene.
Family and friends are invited to call on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022, from 3 to 5 p.m. in the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mr. Chakalos’ memory to St. George Greek Orthodox Church, 70 West St., Keene NH 03431; or to Hospice of HCS, Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431.
