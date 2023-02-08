Thomas W. Reynolds

Thomas W. “Tom” Reynolds, 91, of Keene and formally of Boston and Brattleboro, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, with the love of his family by his side at Monadnock Community Hospital.
He was born the son of the late Catherine (Hayes) and Thomas Reynolds on Dec. 31, 1932, in Boston. Thomas was educated at East Boston High School and graduated with the class of 1950.
After high school he enlisted in the U.S. Navy. Thomas was honorably discharged on Jan. 21, 1955.
Upon completion of his military service Thomas worked as a retail manager at Zayres (Ames) in Revere, Mass., and Keene for 30 years. He then went on to be the retail manager for Service Merchandise in Brattleboro, and spent the last 12 years working for Hannaford’s grocery store in Keene, retiring fully in 2018.
Thomas had many interests in life. He was an avid reader, enjoyed playing pool at the American Legion in Keene, where he was a member for many years, and he also had a passion for sailing and shared this passion by teaching others how to sail. He was also very active in the Catholic Church serving as a Eucharistic minister.
Mr. Reynolds was predeceased by his son, Thomas J. Reynolds, who passed on Jan. 23, 2021; and his two sisters, Alice D’Orazio and Doris Dean.
He is survived by many nieces, nephews and extended family.
Calling hours will be held on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023, from 10 a.m. to noon in the Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene, with a service with military honors to follow at noon. Burial will take place later in the spring of 2023 at the family lot in Monadnock View Cemetery.
Although flowers will gladly be accepted, the family has requested that donations be made in his name to the American Cancer Society or the American Heart Association.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).