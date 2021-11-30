Thomas S. Rice

Thomas S. “Tom” Rice, 65, a lifelong resident of Winchester, died on Wednesday, Nov. 17, 2021, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative Care in Lebanon. He passed peacefully with the love of family near after a period of declining health.
Thomas was born the son of the late Flora M. (Scott) and Leo A. Rice on Nov. 8, 1956, in Keene. He was educated locally and graduated from Thayer High School in Winchester with the class of 1974. On Oct. 30, 1993, he exchanged vows with Susan “Sue” W. Bailey. They were married in a simple service in Winchester with close family and friends in attendance. They have been married for 28 years.
Tom was employed by Winchester Precision Technologies in Winchester as a CNC programmer and machinist for many years before his retirement in June of 2021. Prior, he worked at Markem Corporation, starting in 1973 participating in the machine shop co-op program. He was a natural in the kitchen and enjoyed playing his guitars. Tom was also a computer enthusiast from the beginning and quite adept at figuring out how to make them work and fixing those that could be fixed.
Time was spent fishing on local lakes and ponds as well as trips to northern New Hampshire, Lake George and Lake Ontario. Tom liked traveling and camping in his motorhome starting with picking it up in California and traveling cross-country. He traveled the United States and Canada. The Daytona 500 infield was the first excursion in the new motorhome. Tom also enjoyed camping locally with family and friends.
Mr. Rice is survived by his wife, Susan Rice, of Winchester; his sons, Isaac Rice of Winchester, and Alex Rice and his fiancee, Kelly Pickard, of Swanzey; his four grandchildren: Nathan, Joshua, Jake and Kaylee; his siblings: Leo Rice of Biloxi, Miss.; Loraine Tolman and her husband, Chuck, of Mohawk, N.Y.; and Christine Rice and her husband, Brad Miller, of West Swanzey; his in-laws, Charlie and Kathy Wright, of North Swanzey; his sisters-in-law: Jackie Stromgren and her husband, Rick, of Keene; and Lorri Wright of Keene; extended family; and Sheila Grover of Hinsdale. In addition, he leaves nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In keeping with Tom’s wishes, there are no calling hours or formal services. A gathering to celebrate the life of Tom Rice will be held on Friday, Dec. 3, 2021, from 12:30 to 4:30 p.m. in the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Main Street, Winchester. Burial will take place in the family lot at Evergreen Cemetery, Winchester, in the spring. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in memory of Thomas S. Rice to: Esophageal Cancer Action Network (ECAN), P.O. Box 243, Stevenson MD 21153.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey NH 03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
