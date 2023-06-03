Thomas R. Reynolds

Thomas R. “Tom” Reynolds, a longtime resident of Keene, passed on at Dartmouth Hitchcock Hospital in Lebanon on May 26, 2023, after a prolonged battle with declining health.
He will be remembered most for his sense of humor. Joking while being wheeled into the operating room, Tom believed you had to be able to laugh at life and at yourself. He loved getting people to laugh — towards the end of his life it seemed to be the reason he would get up in the morning.
Tom lived every day for his family. He will be missed by his sister, Claudia, of Maine; his wife of 46 years, Barbara; his son, Ben, and his wife, Christina; and his daughter, Kaitlin, her partner, Bobby, and their two children, Lucas and McKenzie. Tom’s grandkids and grand-dog put the twinkle in his eyes. He loved to play with them and watch them grow. He rarely slept better than after a day of playing outside with everyone.
Tom was predeceased by his parents, Harvey and Jenette Reynolds; his brother, Bruce Reynolds; and his aunt and uncle, Mary and Richard Bergeron, of Keene.
Tom had great attachment to the City of Keene, and everywhere he went he would run into someone he knew. Tom worked at Kingsbury for 25-plus years and took great pride in working for such a well-established firm when it was in its heyday. Tom also worked at New Hampshire Ball Bearing and National Grange Mutual before retiring. During his retirement Tom worked doing yardwork with his son, Ben, which he greatly enjoyed. He also become known as the “Mayor of the Neighborhood,” a title he gained while helping his wife on their paper route for more than four years. Tom loved to keep track of all the goings-on in the neighborhood, as he held a deep appreciation for his neighbors.
Tom was part of many groups and organizations and was always willing to give his time and energy. He was a member of DeMolay and the Masons, was involved in many bowling leagues and softball teams, and called bingo for the West Swanzey Athletic Association, just to mention a few.
A celebration of Tom’s life will be held on Saturday, June 10, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Tom’s name to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 37839, Boone IA 50037 (www.RedCross.org); or the Castle Center, P.O. Box 564, 312 Marlboro St., Keene NH (www.HCSServices.org).
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences with the Reynolds family or to share a memory of Tom, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.