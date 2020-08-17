Thomas R. Driscoll, 85, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away peacefully in his home, surrounded in the love of his family, on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020. A complete obituary notice and funeral arrangements will be published at a later date by the Foley Funeral Home of Keene.
