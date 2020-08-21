Thomas R. Driscoll, 85, a longtime resident of Keene, passed away peacefully in his home surrounded in the love of his family on Tuesday, Aug. 11, 2020.
His parents, Theodore E. and Belinda (Tucker) Driscoll, welcomed their son into the world on July 27, 1935, in Keene. Thomas was a 1953 graduate of Keene High School. As a young boy, he was a member of the Boy Scouts and loved going camping with his troop. While in high school, Thomas worked at the former Bullard and Shedd Pharmacy in Keene.
A thirst for knowledge, Thomas’ education encompassed his receiving a bachelor’s degree in philosophy from the Seminarii Sancti Thomae in Connecticut; a bachelor’s degree in theology from the Universitas Ottaviensis, Rector Magnificus. He enlisted in the U.S. Army and while serving, Thomas participated in the Army Language School — Army Security Division in Monterey, Calif., where he was an honor student in his class. He also studied languages at the University of Vermont and the Centre Lingusitique. He later earned a master’s degree in education in 1983 from Plymouth State University.
This thirst for knowledge lent him to his teaching of foreign language to students at Colebrook High School, South Royalton (Vt.) High School, Goldsboro (N.C.) High School, as an advanced placement teacher of Latin at Lynchburg (Va.) College and as a substitute language teacher for schools in Cheshire County, a teaching career that spanned over 50 years. He was a member of the NEA Teacher’s Association.
Thomas was a longtime parishioner of St. Bernard Church in Keene, and was a member of the John Fitzgerald Kennedy Assembly Knights of Columbus 4th Degree and Knights of Columbus Council 819 of St. Bernard Church; a volunteer with St. Vincent de Paul; and an honored member of the Concours National De Francais — Prix D’Honneur. Thomas was also a part of the Youth Ministry at the church as well as a member of the church choir.
Thomas enjoyed traveling, singing, reading and, most of all, his family. He loved to drive, visit family and friends, and eat ice cream — he loved ice cream so much that he gave it up only for Lent! Church and school was very important to him as well. He was known as “Mr. Fix-it” as he could fix anything his hands touched.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his wife of 32 years, Paulette (Alexis) Driscoll, of Keene; his daughters: Myrlande Lochard and her husband, Jacques; and Nirva Driscoll; his grandchildren: Yasmine Lochard, Shelby Lochard, Zachary Lochard, Jamal Stanle and Tyrease Stanley; his sisters: Belinda Carr and her husband, Edward; Sharon Comerford and her husband, Dick; and Jeanie Dennison and her husband, John; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. Thomas was predeceased by a brother, Frank Driscoll; and a sister, Tricia Tucker.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020, at 10 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. The funeral mass will be livestreamed starting at 10 a.m. on the DiLuzio Foley and Fletcher Funeral Home’s (Foley Funeral Home) Facebook page. You may also follow the livestream of the mass by accessing the livestream link on the Foley Funeral Home’s website under the service information for Thomas. Burial will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. Family and friends are invited to call on Friday evening, Aug. 28, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All those in attendance at the funeral mass, the calling hours, and the committal, are required to wear face masks and to maintain the physical distancing protocols.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Driscoll’s memory to St. Vincent de Paul Society, c/o Parish of the Holy Spirit, 161 Main St., Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
