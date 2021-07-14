Thomas Potocki, of Swanzey, formerly of Poughkeepsie, N.Y., passed away peacefully at home on July 10, 2021.
He was born Aug. 17, 1945, in Detroit to John and Eleanor (Mozdzierz) Potocki. He grew up in Poughkeepsie, N.Y., attended St. Joseph’s Elementary School and graduated from Our Lady of Lourdes High School in 1963. He also attended Marist College. In 1964 he married Judith Darnell. Judy survives at home.
Tom is also survived by his children and grandchildren: Greg Potocki (Karen), Sarah, Hannah and Sophia, of Flourtown, Pa.; Susan Salem of Fishkill, N.Y.; and Garrett, Jillian, Shannon and their father, George Salem Jr., Michelle Colbert (Robert) Andy and Jack, of Swanzey. He leaves behind many beloved cousins, nieces and nephews. Tom was predeceased by his parents and sister, Barbara (Renzo).
Tom was a finish carpenter by trade, a self-taught architect, engineer, welder and computer programmer. He was known by his family, friends and neighbors as the man who could fix or build anything. His wealth of knowledge, willingness to help anyone and his devotion to his family will be missed most.
His family will be eternally grateful to HCS and their amazing staff and Dr. Andrew Tremblay for their impeccable care and support.
As per Tom’s wishes, all services will be private.
