Thomas P. “Tom” Hersey, 58, of Keene, passed away on Feb. 28, 2021. He passed peacefully at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative Care in Lebanon after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
