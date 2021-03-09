Thomas P. “Tom” Hersey, 58, a longtime resident of Keene and formerly of Gilsum, died on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2021, at the Jack Byrne Center for Palliative Care in Lebanon. He passed peacefully while resting after a period of declining health.
Thomas was born the son of the late Antonia (Saucer) and Robert Hersey on Jan. 8, 1963, in Manchester. He was educated locally and graduated from Monadnock Regional High School with the class of 1981.
On June 8, 2010, he exchanged vows with Kristi J. Plante in a simple service in Swanzey. They were married with close friends in attendance and have been married for 10 years.
Tom enjoyed the splendor of the outdoors. Time was spent fishing. He also liked to tinker on motorcycles — this was a time for him to relax and think.
Mr. Hersey is survived by his wife, Kristi J. Plante, of Keene; his children: Adam Plante of Keene; Keith Hersey of Keene; and Danny Plante of Keene; his brother, Bob Hersey, of Henniker; his sisters: Margy of North Carolina; Linda Robarge of Manchester; and Kathleen Scanlan of Goffstown. In addition, he leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In keeping with Tom’s wishes there are no calling hours. A private graveside service is being planned in the family lot in Spofford when the warmer weather comes. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in memory of Thomas P. Hersey to: American Heart Association, 2 Wall St., Unit 104, Manchester NH 03101. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
