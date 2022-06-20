Thomas Michael Marron, age 67, of Alstead, passed away on May 29, 2022.
He was born in Springfield, Mass., to his loving parents, Annamae and William P. Marron.
He is survived by his mother, Annamae Marron; his wife, Shelia Marron; his daughter, Lauraann Marron; his nephew, Glenn Ligus, and his fiancee, Jessie; and his niece, Melissa Ligus; a very special sister-in-law, Maureen Lapointe; his brothers, Bill Marron, Larry Marron and John Marron; his sisters: Mary Ouimet, and her husband, George, and Susanne Marron; plus many other relatives.
He was predeceased by his father, William P. Marron, his son, Jeremy Marron, and his nephew, Matthew Ligus.
A Celebration of Life will be held at his home in Alstead at a later date. The family has requested donations be made to the Alstead Fire Department, ambulance crew or the Fall Mountain Food Shelf.
Foley Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the Marron family or to share a memory, please visit www.FoleyFuneralHome.com.