Thomas M. Antrim Jr.

Thomas M. “Tim” Antrim Jr., 77, a longtime resident of Roxbury and formerly of Keene, died on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. He passed quietly in the familiar surroundings of his home with the love of family near.
Tim was born the son of the late Dorothy (Corbin) and Thomas M. Antrim Sr. on Oct. 12, 1943, in Scranton, Pa. He was educated at the Wyoming Seminary High School in Kingston, Pa., with the class of 1961. Tim went on in his studies attending the Massachusetts Institute of Technology in Boston, where he earned his bachelor of science in mathematics and humanities 1965. He earned his Ph.D. from the University of Michigan in literature.
On Jan. 30, 1965, he exchanged vows with Carolyn Erma House at Owego Methodist Church in Owego, N.Y. They were married with family and friends in attendance and have been married for 56 years.
Tim taught English for 42 years at Keene State College as an English professor, retiring in 2010. Students enjoyed his classes, particularly those on J. R. R. Tolkien and on Homer’s “Odyssey,” because his lively reading invited them into the material, and his extensive research and questioning ushered in compelling conversation. His lifelong appreciation of D. H. Lawrence led him to a Fulbright in Derbyshire, England, and two sabbatical journeys in Lawrence’s footsteps, in Italy and in the American West.
Outside of teaching, Tim will be remembered most as a dancer. Until a foot surgery ended his ability to do it, Tim was a Scottish Country dancer of great skill, who gracefully and joyfully engaged in that elegant form of dancing. Not content with only one form of dancing, Tim became an elegant English dancer, an enthusiastic contra dancer in the Ralph Page school, and a skilled international dancer. Until his final illness he could be found dancing in Keene, Peterborough, Whatley, East Putney, Greenfield, Nelson, Amherst and Dummerston in all three forms. Although dancing was his crowning joy, Tim participated in community and college theater productions, taught himself to play the pennywhistle and the concertina, and kept up a lifelong absorption in scientific discovery, particularly in astronomy and Mesozoic biology. A fascinated philologist, he undertook scholarly language study — particularly in Ancient Greek, Modern Italian, and Tolkien’s Elvish and its antecedents in Finnish. In his leisure time Tim could be found taking long walks, reading science fiction novels, and he always loved a good game of chess.
Tim was above all a family man. His children remember fondly his many forays with them into Robin Hood Park in Keene, whether for explorations in the woods, skating on the pond, or kamikaze sledding runs down the hills. At least once a year he rounded up the family to climb Mount Monadnock, exploring its many trails and routes to the summit, as well as the views along the climb. These climbs continued into Tim’s 70s, and grew to incorporate grandchildren, as well. Tim always loved to play with children, and joined in their games unreservedly, be they feats of imagination, or games of chess, which, his children and grandchildren suspect, he let them win. Tim’s skill as a reader meant that bedtime stories were not only a fond memory from childhood, but, like the climbs up Mount Monadnock, continued to be loved and appreciated by his family, who would gather around the living room to listen to dramatic readings of Captain Hornblower, Satanstoe and of course, The Lord of the Rings.
Dr. Antrim is survived by his wife, Carolyn H. Antrim, of Roxbury; his children: Adrienne Antrim Major and her husband, Stephen Major, of Westminster West, Vt.; Ingrid Antrim Serafini and her husband, Joseph Serafini, of Williston, Vt.; Samuel E. Antrim and his wife, Sophie Bowater Antrim, of Middlesex, Vt.; and Benjamin T. Antrim and his wife, Renee DeGraw Antrim, of Bow. In addition he is survived by eight grandchildren, two great-grandchildren, cousins, extended family and friends.
In keeping with Tim’s wishes there were no calling hours. A private graveside service was held on Saturday, Oct. 16, 2021, in the family lot at Nye Burying Ground, Middletown Road, Roxbury. Donations in Tim’s memory can be sent to the National Audubon Society (https://act.audubon.org/a/memorial-gift?ms=digital-fund-web-website — nas-memorial-formquestions — 20201200).
