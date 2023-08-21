Thomas Keenan

Thomas “Tommy” Bruce Keenan, 76, of Peterborough, passed away peacefully and surrounded by the love of his family at his home on Aug. 12, 2023.
A native of Peterborough, Tommy was born on Aug. 4, 1947, to Martin J. and Hazel (Brenner) Keenan and graduated from Peterborough High School with the class of 1965. In 1968, Tommy started the Keenan Equipment Company, which he owned and operated (eventually with his son, Tim) up until his death.
He was an avid historian with particular interest in World War II and the Titanic. In 1996, Tommy and his wife took an expedition cruise to the Titanic wreck site in the North Atlantic in hopes of viewing the recovery of the “Big Piece” by RMS Titanic, Inc., and the Discovery Channel. Tommy took many cruises throughout Europe and the Caribbean making friends along the way, including Pat and Fred Paige of Halifax, England, whom he kept in touch with for more than 20 years.
Summers would find Tommy on Silver Lake in Harrisville or Lake Winnipesaukee in Laconia on the boat in the company of family and friends. But, by far, his favorite pastime was attending his grandchildren’s sporting events, rain or shine. “Grampy” never missed a game.
In addition to his wife of 57 years, Linda (Lightbody) Keenan, Tommy is survived by his brother, Kevin, of Rindge; his daughter, Kimberlee Thompson (Brian), of Milford; his son, Timothy (Kimberly), of Harrison, Tenn.; his grandchildren, Ryan and Mikayla, of Milford; and his step-grandchildren, Shauna, Valari, Shyra and Eddie; as well as his step-great-grandchildren, John, Jersey, Zayle, Izak and Riley.
In addition to his parents, Tommy was predeceased by his brother, John M. Keenan, and his sister-in-law, K. Keenan.
In accordance with Tommy’s wishes, there will be no funeral service. A celebration of Tommy’s life will be scheduled and announced at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Tommy’s memory to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or The American Cancer Society.
To share a memory, or to leave a message of condolence for the family, please visit Tommy’s tribute page at www.jellisonfuneralhome.com.