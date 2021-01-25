Thomas J. “Tom” Reynolds, 45, of Keene and Vernon, Vt., passed away on Jan. 23, 2021. He passed suddenly in the comfort of his home in Vernon, Vt., with the love of family near. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
