Thomas J. "Tom" Reynolds, 45, a longtime resident of Keene and Vernon, Vt., died unexpectedly on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, in the comfort of his home in Vernon with the love of his family near.
Thomas was born the son of Jane (Cody) and Thomas J. Reynolds on Aug. 4, 1975, in Brattleboro. He graduated from Brattleboro Union High School with the class of 1993. He went on in his studies, attending the University of Vermont and Greenfield Community College.
In 2003 he started dating Miss Leah S. Caruso. They have shared a life together ever since and she became his significant other.
Tom was employed by the ABC Disposal Co. in Keene as an environmental engineer for the past year. Prior, he had worked at Environmental Alternatives in Swanzey as a hazardous waste removal technician and industrial cleaner for five years. Tom was also a local businessman, at one point owning and operating Tommy's Sports Corner Bar in Keene.
Tom enjoyed skiing, boating, sailing and fishing. He was also community spirited and was a member of the Sons of the American Legion in Keene for several years.
Mr. Reynolds is survived by his father, Thomas J. Reynolds, of Keene; a brother, Dan C. Barile, of Bellows Falls; and his significant other, Leah S. Caruso, of Keene and Vernon, Vt. In addition, he leaves cousins, uncles, aunts, extended family and numerous friends. Tom is predeceased by his mother, Jane Barile, who passed on April 7, 2019.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, Jan. 29, 2021, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. A mass will occur on Saturday, Jan. 30, 2021, at 9 a.m. in Parish of the Holy Spirit, St. Margaret Mary Church, 33 Arch St., Keene. Burial will follow in the family lot at Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. In keeping with the COVID-19 pandemic protocols, masks and social distancing will be required. Flowers will gladly be accepted. However, the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Thomas J. Reynolds to Joy's Network, 463 Washington St., Keene NH. 03431; or to American Heart Association, 2 Wall St., Manchester NH. 03101. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
