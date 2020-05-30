Thomas J. O’Brien
Thomas J. O’Brien, 95, of Swanzey, passed away on Wednesday, May 27, 2020, at the Westwood Care and Rehabilitation Center in Keene, following a brief illness.
His parents, Catherine (Loughran) and Thomas J. O’Brien, welcomed their son into the world on April 30, 1925, in New York City.
Thomas proudly served his country as an Army sergeant during World War II.
He was a longtime resident of Lynbrook, Long Island, N.Y., where he worked for many years as a milkman in the Brooklyn and Queens, N.Y., area. He moved to the area in 2010.
Thomas enjoyed playing cards with his family and his friends from Paige Homestead. He also enjoyed watching all sports, especially golf and football. Thomas will be remembered as the great organizer of family gaming events as the head of “The Corporation.” He was described by family and friends as a gentleman.
He was a parishioner of St. Margaret Mary Church and St. Bernard Church, both in Keene.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his children: his son, Thomas G. O’Brien and his wife, Marianne, of Keene; Eileen Joyce and her husband, James, of St. Augustine, Fla.; and Teresa Feleppa and her husband, Robert, of Greenville, S.C.; his grandchildren: Courtney Linscott and her husband, Jason; Thomas “TJ” O’Brien Jr.; Kevin O’Brien; Erin O’Brien; Conner O’Brien; Ryan Joyce; Christopher Joyce; and Alison McCall and her husband, Scott; three great-grandchildren: Hannah Linscott, Eli Bressett and Camden Bressett; and many nieces, nephews and extended family members. He was predeceased by his wife of over 50 years, Eleanor (Burke) O’Brien, in January of 2007; a brother; and four sisters.
Private burial with committal prayers will take place in the Lakeview Cemetery in Brockport, N.Y.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be sent in Mr. O’Brien’s memory to St. Bernard Church, 161 Main St., Keene NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
