Thomas J. “Tom” McClellan, 65, of Keene, passed away on March 14, 2021. He passed unexpectedly in the familiar surroundings of his home with the love of family near. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
