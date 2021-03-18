Thomas J. McClellan

Thomas Joseph “Tom” McClellan, 65, of Keene, formerly from Hudson, Mass., died peacefully in the familiar surroundings of his home, on Sunday, March 14, 2021.
Thomas was born the son of the late Anne Grace (Nugent) and Paul Fuller McClellan, on March 21, 1955, in Clinton, Mass. Tom attended Hudson, Mass., schools most school days, and received his graduation certificate after serving time in military service in the U.S. Army. He attained the rank of Sargent and was honorably discharged after 12 years. Skills learned in the military, and after, allowed him to climb the ranks within Digital Equipment Corp., from stockroom to computer programmer. Thomas retired from Hewlett Packard in 2009, after 27 years in the industry. He really enjoyed his part-time work in the past few years as delivery person for a local family restaurant, and most recently for Door Dash.
Tom truly embraced life, whether alone, playing cards on his computer, or with friends out on the golf course. Or anywhere. He never forgot his old friends, all the while making room for new. His infectious laugh and jolly demeanor could soften a family tragedy, or pick up a tired party. He told the best stories, and it made him feel good to laugh with others. He loved his twins to no end, and his happiest times were spent with them. He loved being a Dad, and was most happy with his children, family and extended family.
Thomas is survived by his children: Emily M. McClellan and her partner, Stephen Lawrence, of Keene; and Zachary T. McClellan of Hudson, Mass.; his siblings: Andrea Downes, of Marlboro, Mass.; Patricia Dority of Northeast Harbor, Maine; Daniel McClellan of Little Rock, Ark.; Kenneth McClellan of Las Vegas; John McClellan and his wife, Brenda, of Hudson, Mass.; and Margaret Box and her husband, Charles, of Orleans, Mass. Tom is predeceased by his brother, Paul, and his wife, Young Sook; and Mom’s second husband, Joseph O’Connor. Tom will be missed by countless nieces, nephews, cousins, in-laws, outlaws and extended family and friends.
A service will be held on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 11 a.m. in the funeral chapel at Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene. Burial will be private. In keeping with CDC standards, face masks and social distancing will be required. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.