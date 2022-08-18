Thomas J. Call

Thomas Joseph “Tom” Call, 47, of South Shore Road, Spofford, a lifelong resident of the area, passed away unexpectedly Tuesday evening, Aug. 16, 2022, at his home.
Tom was born in Bellows Falls on Aug. 29, 1974, to Rita (Thomas) Call. He was raised and educated in Bellows Falls and graduated from Bellows Falls High School with the class of 1992.
He owned and operated his own excavation business, Tom Call Excavation, based in Bellows Falls. Previously, he had been employed for Greg Chico Trucking of Chester, Vt., where he worked prior to establishing his own business.
Tom will be remembered for his spirit of friendship and extreme gift of generosity. He was a proud supporter of Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities. He was also a generous supporter of many other charitable causes in the Bellows Falls/Brattleboro/Keene area. He held membership in the Keene Chamber of Commerce and supported their causes.
Of his leisure time activities, he enjoyed hunting, snowmobiling, boating, attending the Brattleboro Farmers’ Market every weekend and time shared with his family, especially his children. Tom was also an avid New England Patriots fan.
Survivors include his fiancée, Anjalee, of Spofford, who he was to wed on Sept. 24; his three children, Noah Welch-Smith and Christian Joseph Call, both of Spofford, and Stella Mae Call, of both Greenfield, Mass., and Spofford; and two brothers, Christopher Call of Charlestown, and Mark Call of Walpole. Additionally, he leaves several aunts, uncles, cousins and a large host of friends.
He was predeceased by his mother, Rita, who passed Feb. 23, 2021.
Graveside committal services will be conducted Sunday, Aug. 21, 2022, at 11 a.m. in the family lot in Locust Ridge Cemetery in Brattleboro with Pastor Steve Aldrich officiating. Following the services, a reception will be held at the Marina Restaurant in Brattleboro. A celebration of his life will be conducted at a future date and time to be announced by the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions in Tom’s name may be made to Cedarcrest Center for Children with Disabilities, 91 Maple Ave., Keene, NH 03431.
To share a memory or send condolences to Tom’s family, please visit www.atamaniuk.com.