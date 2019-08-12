Thomas H. Yendell
Thomas H. “Tom” Yendell passed away Aug. 1, 2019, in New Port Richey, Fla., following a brief illness.
Tom was born on March 9, 1950 in Bellows Falls, Vt., to James G. and Ruth V. (Tenney) Yendell. He was a 1968 graduate of Monadnock Regional High School. After high school he worked for Ronnie’s Exxon, Kingsbury Corp., and Toyota Volvo where he was part of the Fenton Racing team. Tom relocated to Florida where he built houses for a living until his retirement.
Tom was a jack of all trades. From race cars to houses, he could do it all. In his younger years he loved to hunt. He was an avid NASCAR fan and over the years he found a love for wood working including his most recent passion for crafting wooden flutes. He had recently given some of his flutes to his grandchildren and was so excited to teach them to play them. Those who knew Tom, knew that his greatest pride was in his grandchildren and his most favorite title was that of Grampa.
Tom lived life his way but did so with a loving heart. Anyone that knew him will tell you what a great friend he was, always willing to lend a helping hand whenever he could. There isn’t a person that knows Tom that can’t share a funny story about him. His carefree spirit will live on in all those who loved him.
Tom is survived by his wife, Marian of New Port Richey, Fla.; his two daughters, Amy Wakefield and her husband, Joe, of Swanzey and Jessica Russell and her husband, Kevin, of Keene; his grandchildren whom he adored, Ava, Kenzie, Colby, Chloe, Brayden, Trent, Bryce, Deion and Dominique; his sister, Linda Keating and her husband, Dennis, from Antrim; and his brother, David Yendell and his wife, Tracy, from Rutland, Vt.; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins.
A celebration of life will be held on Sunday, Aug. 18, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Whitcomb Hall, 17 Main St., in Swanzey. Dobias Funeral Home in New Port Richey, Fla., is in charge of his cremation. There will be no calling hours or funeral.
