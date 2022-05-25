Thomas H. Chabott

Thomas Henry Chabott, “Tom or Tommy,” age 77, of Harrisville, passed away at his home with his son and wife at this side on Thursday, May 19, 2022, following a brief illness.
Tom was the son of Eli and Mary Chabott, born Oct. 27, 1944. He grew up in Keene and was a graduate of Keene High School.
He was a well-known businessman, owning Chabott Coal and Oil with his brother, Theodore E. Chabott, which they bought from their father and operated for 52 years.
Tom bought his house in Harrisville in 1981 and moved there permanently in 1990 with his wife of 31 years, Nancy Burbank Chabott. They had a blended family which included Tom’s son, Daniel, his wife, Jennifer, and their sons, Daniel and Christopher; his daughter, Jennifer Chabott, and her companion, Richard Rowse, and their children, Michele, Alorra and Alex; Nancy’s sons: Scott Burbank and his sons, Kyle and Alex; Eric Burbank and his wife, Vicky, and their son, Wyatt; and John Burbank and his wife, Marissa, and their children, Antonio, Ann and Christopher; as well as two great-grandchildren.
His brother, Theodore Chabott, and his wife, Wanda; and his sister, Janet Lincoln, survived him. His sister, Lorraine Johnson, predeceased Tom. He was loved by many nephews and nieces.
He will be sadly missed by all whose lives he touched.
A celebration of life and burial in the St. Joseph Cemetery in Keene will be held privately by the family at a later date.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Chabott’s memory to the American Cancer Society, New Hampshire Division, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 110, Bedford NH 03110; or to Hospice of HCS, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431-0564.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the services. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.