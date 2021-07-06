Thomas Fairbanks “Tom” Guetti, 45, passed away peacefully on May 21, 2021, surrounded by family at Harbor Hospice in Houston, Texas, after a brave battle with cancer.
He was born in Keene on May 23, 1975, the son of Susan (Fairbanks) and Bruce Guetti. Tom married Nicole (Proctor) Guetti on Oct. 23, 2010. He attended Saint Joseph Regional School and was a graduate of Keene High School. He continued his education, graduating from Norwich University — The Military College of Vermont with a Bachelor of Science in business administration accounting. After college, he worked as a delivery driver for Clarke’s Distributors of Keene, where he gained many friendships with fellow coworkers and local business owners. No matter what store or restaurant Tom entered, he was always recognized and greeted by the employees and owners. Later, he went to work for Entergy at the Vermont Yankee Nuclear Power Plant in Vernon, Vt. It was there that he gained many of his lifelong friendships, earned many promotions and was offered relocation as a security supervisor at River Bend Nuclear Station in St. Francisville, La. Recently, he moved over to security training as a Supervisor, Security Trainer.
Tom was an avid history buff, collecting military memorabilia for much of his life. He had a love for motorcycles, taking many trips and rides with friends around Keene. He loved the outdoors taking many hikes up Mount Monadnock. He had a distinct laugh and a contagious smile. He was funny and generous, always willing to help anyone in need. His greatest joy was spending time with his family. Tom and Nicole loved traveling, attending concerts, camping trips and spending time together. His two sons, Tyler and Chase, were his pride and joy. They enjoyed, fishing, daddy lunch dates and trips to see the animals at Bass Pro Shops and the Audubon Zoo.
He is survived by his wife, Nicole and his sons, Tyler and Chase, of Denham Springs, La; his mother, Susan Guetti; his father Bruce Guetti and his wife, Linda; his sister Cynthia Brown; his nephew Matthew Brown; his uncle Chandler Fairbanks and his wife, Donna, all of Keene; his uncles Rodney Guetti of California and Craig Guetti of Vermont; his father-in-law Jeffrey Proctor and his wife, Diane, of Denham Springs, La.; his brother-in-law Cory Proctor and his wife, Ashley, of Gulfport, Miss.; and many cousins and friends.
A private burial will take place in Keene followed by a celebration of life service on July 10, 2021, at 11 a.m. at the Cheshire Family Funeral Home, 44 Maple Ave., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Thomas F. Guetti to: MD Anderson Cancer Center P.O. Box 4486 Houston, TX 77210-4486 (www.mdanderson.org/gifts).
