Thomas F. “Tom” Guetti, 45, of Denham Springs, La., passed away on May 21, 2021. He passed peacefully after a period of declining health with the love of family near at Harbor Hospice in Houston. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
