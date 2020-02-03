Thomas E. Wyman
On Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020, surrounded by the love and support of his family, Thomas E. Wyman, 67, a resident of Dublin, passed away at his home, following a long and courageous battle with cancer.
He was born Dec. 3, 1952, in Keene, the son of Edward and Rosamond (O’Neil) Wyman. He was a 1970 graduate of Keene High School and went on to earn a bachelor’s degree in forestry from the University of New Hampshire. He worked for more than 20 years for Cersosimo Lumber in Brattleboro as a lumber scaler.
Tom was a very hard working person who enjoyed spending time with his family and those that he cared the most about. He also enjoyed being surrounded by the beauty of nature; hiking and going for weekend road trips were some of his favorite pastimes. He also believed in the conservation and preservation of trees and plants. He enjoyed growing flowers and working in his yard. Tom had a wonderful sense of humor and enjoyed making people laugh. Traveling was also another of his passions; visiting the beach and seeing the beautiful colors of the fall season in New England.
He is survived by his loving companion, Claire Vigneault and family; children, Natalie Jacques and her husband, Rob, Carla Campbell and her husband, Michael, and Nicolas Vigneault and his wife, Danielle; grandchildren, Myles, Max, Maggie, Owen, Mason, Elle and Piper; brother, Jacques Archambault and his wife, Kim; sister, Anne Archambault and several extended family members. He will also be missed by his constant canine companion, Opie. He is predeceased by his parents and his sisters, Elizabeth and Judith.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Margaret Mary Church, Arch Street, Keene, on Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020, at 11 a.m. Family and friends are invited to call on the family on Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020, from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene.
For those who wish to remember Tom through a memorial donation, the family suggests that contributions be made to the Kingsbury Center for Cancer Care, 580 Court St., Keene, NH 03431.
The Foley Funeral Home is assisting the family. Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
