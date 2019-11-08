Thomas E. Stratton
Thomas Everett “Tom” Stratton, 81, of Bedford passed away peacefully Oct. 31, 2019, at Carlyle Place Bedford.
Tom was born and raised in Ridgway, Pa., and later in life resided in Keene before moving to Bedford
He served in the U.S. Navy with distinction and honor for 30 years as a nuclear submariner aboard most notably, the USS Skate-SSN-578 and USS Bergall-SSN-667, that led to a long and distinguished career as a reactor operator and trainer in the nuclear industry.
While living in Keene, he had active memberships with the Odd Fellows and the Freemasonry Scottish Rite. Tom enjoyed a good card game, golfing, and most all of boating, especially on his first boat, the Kacheralto. He loved watching NFL football (Steelers/Pats) and an occasional baseball game (Red Sox). An outdoor enthusiast, he enjoyed hunting, fishing, hiking, and playing in recreational softball leagues. You would also find Tom enjoying a good steak or lobster roll dinner with a Manhattan to complement.
Tom will be remembered for his warm heart and jovial spirit. He was known to gain new friends everywhere he went and was always there to lend a helping hand. He enjoyed being with his family who brought him endless pride and joy. He will be deeply missed and his memory held dear by his family and friends.
Tom’s family members include two daughters, Kayleen Stratton and her husband, Edward O’Connell, and Cheryl Giangregorio and her husband, Mark; a son, A.K. Stratton and his wife, Kim; and a granddaughter, Kameryn Stratton.
A special note of gratitude is extended to the staff and nurses at Carlyle Place for the outstanding care and compassion shown to Tom and his family.
Private services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Tom’s name to the Shriners Hospitals for Children, online at https://donate.lovetotherescue.org/ give/119312/ #!/donation/checkout?c — src=lttr-home or via mail to Attn: Office of Development, 2900 N. Rocky Point Drive, Tampa, FL 33607. For more information, visit www.connorhealy.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.